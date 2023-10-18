Solar & Storage Live 2023 – Day Two

Welcome to Current±‘s sister site Solar Power Portal’s day two coverage of Solar & Storage Live 2023, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham over 17-19 October. Our joint editorial team will be reporting live from the event, bringing you all the insight, news and views from the show floor.
‘Agrivoltaics can boost land productivity by 160%,’ says Schletter
“Agrivoltaics can increase productivity of the land by up to 160%,” Tilman Elsner, deputy head of global engineering at Schletter, said in his day two opening remarks.
According to Elsner, agrivoltaics can boost land productivity by combining 80% efficiency through solar generation and 80% agricultural use. This is an interesting take on the land issue debate, particularly with reports stating that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to restrict solar installations on land due to food security.
The use of agrivoltaics can also optimise both food production and solar PV technology. On this, Elsner said: “Sun-sensitive crops are protected by solar panels and the solar stops some water from evaporating in the hot sun. Crops then create a cool environment for solar panels to operate in.
“The result means less energy and water is used overall.”
Another interesting take from the opening remarks was the potential of using the technology for power generation in the UK.
Touching on this, Elsner said: “If 10,000 farms in the UK [5% of all] installed a 2MWp agriPV system each, totalling 20GWp, the corresponding power generation would result in 15TWh per year, totalling 5% of the UK’s demand in the best case.”
This shows the potential boost agrivoltaics can provide the UK – something that is crucial with land usage already becoming a prominent issue for the island nation.