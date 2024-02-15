SPEN funds heat pump installation for medieval Glasgow heritage site

ScottishPower Energy Network (SPEN) has awarded a £150,000 grant to the Govan Heritage Trust for the installation of a new river source heat pump.
The building, named Govan Old Church, is a Grade A-listed building on the banks of the River Clyde. The low-carbon heating technology – river source heat pump – will therefore source energy for the site from the Clyde.
The installation is expected to result in a 93% reduction in carbon emissions and a 20% saving in energy costs. The site itself is currently being transformed into a museum to showcase its heritage and expects to welcome over 14,000 annual visitors.
The Govan Heritage Trust is one of the recipients of SPEN’s Net Zero Fund, which is a £5 million funding package designed to support vulnerable communities across Central and Southern Scotland.
Scott Mathieson, SPEN’s network planning and regulation director, has said the firm “takes pride” in serving Scottish communities.
He said: “The projects awarded in our first round of our Net Zero Fund are diverse and the ingenuity of these community led schemes is inspiring. We feel privileged to help them realise their net zero future.
“Our next funding round is now open, and we’re welcoming applications from eligible charities and community groups looking to accelerate their net zero plans.”
SPEN’s Scottish growth
As Scotland continues to move towards its net zero target, SPEN has had a crucial role to play in providing clean energy to the sector. A vital feature of this role was the firm’s now-completed Green Recovery Fund.
This £15 million package, which was officially emptied in May 2023, was focused on Glasgow and has managed to “futureproof” the electricity network for both homes and businesses on either side of the River Clyde, soon to include Govan Old Church.
More recently, in January 2024, the energy supplier unveiled £5.4 billion worth of contract opportunities as part of the next phase in its electricity network investment.
These contracts aim to cover the next ten years and include transmission projects across Scotland, amounting to an estimated “80-85GW of clean, renewable energy to the GB transmission system”.
A month later, SPEN published its official Sustainable Business Strategy, which lays out the company’s climate goals up to 2040. It includes milestones like 100% reused or recycled waste, 100% decarbonised cars and vans and 80% reduction in business carbon footprint by 2030.