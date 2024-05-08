SPEN invests £3.5 million in North Shropshire and Mid Wales networks

ScottishPower Energy Networks (SPEN) has announced its multi-million-pound investment in the local electricity networks in North Shropshire and Mid Wales.
The investment will modernise more than 28 miles of overhead lines and structures on the 132,000-volt circuit between Oswestry, a market town in Shropshire, and Newtown, Powys, in the heart of Mid Wales.
The project—which will future-proof the network—gets underway this month, following pre-engineering and survey work in 2023, and will be completed by the end of September.
The works, which cover more than 280 electricity network towers and poles, will involve replacing over 300 sets of insulators and applying a protective coating to 60 towers.
This project follows the recent £18 million reinforcement project in North Shropshire and the £12 million modernisation of the Oswestry grid substation. Works to modernise the Oswestry to Welshpool circuit are planned from 2025.
SP Energy Networks’ 132kV general manager, Mark Sobczak, said: “This investment is all about ensuring we can continue to deliver a reliable and resilient electricity network while supporting the continued generation of clean and green electricity for 32,000 homes and businesses across North Shropshire and Mid Wales.
“I look forward to seeing the works completed over the next few months and we will continue to progress our wider investment plans for the region and the electricity network for the future.”
SPEN’s sustainable networks
Last month – April 2024 – saw SPEN announce the completion of its £9.5 million project to upgrade the overhead powerlines in Ayrshire to support the Scottish government’s net zero target.
The project, which connects Chipperlaigan and Ayr substations, started in 2021 and involved comprehensive rewiring and steel works on 29 towers spanning more than five miles.
Originally constructed in 1966, the 275 kV double circuit overhead line serves as a vital link in the regional power grid. Modernising the network will help support the growing demand for green energy solutions, such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.
Earlier in the year, SPEN also released its official Sustainable Business Strategy, which lays out the company’s climate goals through 2040.
The Scottish network provider’s report details several different phases before reaching net zero. The first key milestone is achieving 100% reused or recycled waste, 100% decarbonised cars and vans and 80% reduction in business carbon footprint by 2030.
The company then aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and become a zero-waste business by 2040.