SSEN secures 700MW of flexibility; UKPN broadens flexibility market contract

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has contracted over 700MW of flexibility throughout 2023/2024.
This milestone was achieved by completing two further rounds of bidding, which resulted in an additional 433.3MW of volume. These new deals cover flexibility services in SSEN’s central southern England and north of Scotland licence areas.
Current± previously reported that 473MW of flexibility was available across the two bidding rounds, and the organisation had allocated £30 million in funding to achieve this.
SSEN opened the bidding window in January for the first nine constraint-managed zones. These zones are for obtaining ‘Secure’ services, which help reduce the load on the network before it’s expected to occur.
All zones are available for restore and dynamic services, which support the network after an outage. An additional ‘super zone’ was opened in February, covering parts of Reading and Hampshire.
Catherine Winning, flexibility manager at SSEN said: “SSEN takes an efficient, and targeted approach to its procurement of Flexibility Services. With our effective Distribution Options Assessments giving us the vital information about where we need flexibility, we can work to secure it effectively.
“Flexibility Services are a key part of our overall network plans, and we are looking to continue to expand where we procure it in the next year; more information on this is available in our procurement statement. It’s great to see the continued interest in our services, and we look forward to working with more providers in the coming months.”
UKPN broadens flexibility market contract
In other news, energy supplier UK Power Networks’ DSO has successfully awarded contracts amounting to 327MW across 127 sites to 17 different flexibility providers. This tender includes seven new participants taking part for the first time.
The company has also streamlined the process for market participants by simplifying registration and awarding a standard framework contract to providers. The changes will make it easier for potential new providers to enter the marketplace.
Alex Howard, head of flexibility markets at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “The awarding of these contracts marks a major milestone in our efforts to widen participation. Vibrant and competitive local flexibility markets will support a sustainable and resilient future for all.
“We are demonstrating that increasing levels of liquidity in this fast-growing market is contributing to driving down prices for consumers. Our approach is fostering a competitive, inclusive market which is setting the benchmark for others. It highlights the critical role of innovation and flexibility in the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.”