Sunamp, Trianco to collaborate on heat pump and thermal battery package

Thermal battery manufacturer Sunamp has signed a partnership with Trianco to supply its Thermino heat batteries as part of a heat pump package.
Trianco, who operates as a UK heating and hot water equipment vendor, will include the Sunamp technology in a bid to decarbonise the UK heating sector via heat pumps. This will see the new offering match ActivAir heat pumps with the Thermino thermal heat batteries.
According to a statement released by the companies, this is the “first time” a heat pump brand has chosen to offer a fully comprehensive package solution that exclusively includes a heat battery over other forms of thermal storage.
“We are excited at the prospect of working alongside Sunamp and believe this is a perfect package solution to suit UK housing, with the Sunamp Thermino being around four times smaller than an equivalent cylinder. Trianco and Sunamp will be offering free product training at our Rotherham base along with subsidised MCS training through NAPIT training centres,” said Peter Beighton, managing director of Trianco.
In August 2022, Snuamp helped Scotland become the “first country in the world” to offer an interest-free loan for homeowners to install heat batteries, the company said.
The government-backed Home Energy Scotland Loan scheme provides homeowners with an opportunity to incorporate renewable heat systems into their homes.
It is designed to provide an interest-free loan of up to £6,000 that can be secured by private landlords and homeowners who wish to decarbonise their properties and homes by installing heat batteries.
“I’m delighted Trianco has chosen Sunamp as the go-to thermal storage solution for heat pump systems,” said Sunamp CEO Andrew Bissell.
“ActiVair is a great heat pump, and introducing the ActivAir Plus package simplifies specification, installation and logistics associated with the transition to renewables, all pain points identified by the industry, and will accelerate decarbonisation of heat as a result. It’s a win for everyone.”
In other heat-related news, Current± reported earlier today (8 June) that current government policies for heating new and existing homes will dramatically increase foreign gas dependence, according to nonprofit advisory group The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).
Along with this, heat pump installations have staggered with just 190,050 certified heat pump installations in the UK so far, according to Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) data.