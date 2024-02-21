The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

February 21, 2024

UK government unveils funding to deliver electric buses in the North East

By George Heynes
An image of two buses in the dark with lights on
The funding will also help deliver 26 EV chargers. Image: UK government.

The UK government has unveiled £19.5 million in funding to deliver zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure in the North East of England.

According to a statement by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, 52 electric buses will be delivered alongside a network of 26 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The Department will deliver the 92 electric vehicle charging points across 36 regional sites through its Levelling Up Fund. The counties set to benefit from the funding include County Durham, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.

Commenting on the development, councillor Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We’re passionate about providing the necessary facilities in the North East to encourage greener, more sustainable transport options and the new zero-emission buses and EV chargers will do just that.”

EV developments in the North East ramp up

This new funding to scale EV charging infrastructure and the deployment of zero-emission buses follows a trend of notable developments in the region.

In April 2023, sustainable energy business GRIDSERVE and motorway services Moto confirmed the opening of two new Electric Super Hubs in the North East.

The Electric Super Hubs contain six 350kW-capable high-power EV chargers each and are powered by 100% renewable energy sourced from GRIDSERVE’s hybrid solar and battery farms. With the opening of two further hubs, Moto now has 142 high-power EV charging stations at 18 locations across the UK.

GRIDSERVE has been expanding its Electric Highway network in a bid to bolster EV charging facilities and remove the “range anxiety” associated with EVs. The network now is established across over 160 locations.

The company opened Electric Forecourts in Norwich and Braintree last year with a third due at Gatwick Airport in 2023.

decarbonisation, Electric buses, electric vehicles, EV chargepoint, ev charging, Gridserve, Renewables, UK government
