UK Government launches UK Business Climate Hub

The UK Government has today (14 August) launched the UK Business Climate Hub aiming to support decarbonisation among businesses.
The platform will provide a suite of tools to help businesses make informed decisions on decarbonisation options, such as tracking and reporting emissions.
The site provides advice and support on an array of things such as installing heat pumps, adopting electric vehicles (EVs) for less, generating green energy with a wind turbine to sell back to the grid, reducing emissions from farming and land use, securing green loads and more.
It also offers advice on measures such as sourcing products from green suppliers, reducing emissions from freight and logistics to the most cost-effective ways of installing solar panels and EV charging points.
In this sense, the new hub is being positioned by the government as a “one-stop-shop for businesses” on their decarbonisation journey. The support is targeted for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs).
“The UK has cut its emissions more than any other major economy in the world. More and more businesses are recognising the business benefits of reaching net zero and we’re determined to empower them to do so,” said the minister of state for energy security and net zero, Graham Stuart.
“The new UK Business Climate Hub is a one-stop-shop for businesses to find practical advice to reduce their carbon footprint and save on their energy bills.
“Whether it’s fitting a low-carbon heat pump, generating energy with solar panels, or reducing the emissions from shipping goods, the new support will ensure businesses can drive towards net zero.”