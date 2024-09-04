News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 4, 2024

UK Steel report: electricity prices are a barrier to growth

By Molly Green
UK steel producers pay as much as 50% more than competitors in France and Germany. Image: Unsplash/Ant Rozetsky.

The trade association for the UK steel industry, UK Steel, has published a report highlighting the barriers that high electricity costs represent for the sector.

Steel production and processing is energy-intensive: power costs can represent up to 180% of steel producer’s Gross Value Added (GVA) in the UK. This is set to double when, as part of the industry’s aim to fully electrify, the industry switches to electric arc furnaces (EAFs).

According to the report, titled Industrial Electricity Prices: A Barrier to Growth, Competitiveness and Profitability, the UK steel industry’s electricity use is currently equivalent to 800,000 homes: an electric arc furnace uses about 0.5MWh of electricity per tonne of steel.

It found that UK steel producers pay as much as 50% more than competitors in France and Germany, which accounts for an additional £37 million in electricity costs. This is driven primarily by higher UK wholesale costs and partly by greater network charges.

At 2024/25 rates, UK steelmakers pay £66/MWh, while the price in Germany is £50/MWh and, in France, it drops to £43/MWh. The report calls for reforms to reduce UK wholesale electricity prices, which are driven up by the nation’s reliance on gas generation.

It suggests a mechanism like the French Regulated Access to Incumbent Nuclear Electricity (ARENH), which allows energy suppliers to buy electricity from EDF’s nuclear power plants at a regulated price. The mechanism was introduced in 2010 to increase competition in the retail energy market and ensure French customers benefit from nuclear power investments.

Theoretically, Labour’s Great British Energy company’s promise to work closely with Great British Nuclear could unlock a similar deal—particularly given the government’s recently announced subsidy for EDF’s Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.

UK Steel also notes that the previous government’s 60% compensation for network charges was lower than the 90% offered by Germany and France. This leaves the industry facing network charges up to ten times higher than their European counterparts.

It calls on the new Labour government to increase compensation to 90%, bringing network charges in line with European competitors.

According to UK Steel director general Gareth Stace, the UK steel industry has been “crippled” by industrial electricity prices for too long. In July, we reported on UK Steel’s concerns about high UK electricity prices impacting the move to greener tech.

He continued: “Steel is integral to the new government’s ambitions for the UK, from the renewable energy rollout through GB Energy to infrastructure developments and increased housebuilding, which all require and rely on steel. Lower power prices are crucial to unlocking the success of the UK Steel industry, enabling steel to be the backbone of a strong and thriving British economy.”

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
electricity prices, electrification, industrial, nuclear, production, steel, Technology, UK Steel
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Aerial view of the Shetland Islands

Shetland Islands connected to GB grid for the first time

a close up of a pylon against a blue sky

SSEN Transmission raises TIA threshold to expedite grid connections

Ed Miliband outside parliament

ESO will advise DESNZ on clean power by 2030

sea-2057884

Awarded capacity triples, offshore wind returns: CfD AR6 results in detail

A red racing car on a track with sparks behind it

F1, Aggreko partner to deliver low carbon power for Grand Prix races

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.