UKPN launches toolkit to help councils hit clean energy goals

UK Power Networks (UKPN) has unveiled a new toolkit to help local government officials grasp the changing nature of the energy landscape.
The distribution network operator (DNO) has worked alongside the local government climate network UK100 to produce the advice package titled Navigating the Net Zero Energy Transition: A toolkit for local authorities.
The toolkit contains case studies with examples of projects undertaken by various local authorities to help decision-makers see how new renewable energy projects could be implemented in their area, as well as a wider look at how the electricity system is changing, who the key stakeholders in their area may be, and the governmental support available to them. Much of the advice centres on helping local authorities to develop a Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) in order to create a clear pathway to decarbonisation.
Lynne McDonald, head of Local Net Zero at UK Power Networks’ DSO said: “This new toolkit provides practical information on specifically how UK Power Networks works with local authorities, and it supports local leaders to make informed decisions. Importantly, there’s practical advice on the opportunities available to finance this work and how a decarbonised energy system can reduce costs.”
Christopher Hammond, chief executive of UK100 added: “Local authorities and the communities they serve will be at the heart of the next stage of the transition to a Net Zero energy system.
“Working in partnership with UK Power Networks’ DSO, we are equipping them with the tools and ideas to shape their response to this change. But too many don’t know where to start. We hope to help councils unlock their clean energy ambitions with this toolkit.”
UKPN in the community
This is not the first time this year that UKPN has developed tools to aid local authorities in their decarbonisation efforts.
In April, the DNO launched a tool that helps local authorities identify future sites for community owned wind and solar farms. Using spatial and land use datasets, the tool helps spotlight the most ideal sites for new renewable energy projects based on several factors.
More recently, UKPN pledged £1 million to community energy groups to help them grow their net zero programmes. The funding will be distributed between 20 community organisations that help vulnerable people who may fall behind in the move to net zero.