UKPN to explore district heating in King’s Cross

Distribution network operator (DNO) UK Power Networks (UKPN) is set to explore district heating in King’s Cross, London.
District heating is often referred to as a system that utilises a singular central heat source to distribute its heated commodities. This can include both space and water heating.
The project, which has been nicknamed “Heatropolis”, is being developed in conjunction with energy management company Passiv and district heating network firm Metropolitan and could lay the foundation for deeper heat decarbonisation in King’s Cross.
In the project’s initial discovery phase, Heatropolis quantified how smart low-carbon heat networks can use design innovations and innovative control strategies to maximise the use of existing network capacity.
In the next phase, the project will explore what commercial methods will be needed to help unlock this value and test the feasibility of new technologies.
It is worth noting that the King’s Cross heat network currently delivers heat and power to over 40 commercial buildings, including Google and Nike’s UK headquarters, a university and more than 2,400 residential units, UKPN stated.
Ian Cameron, director of customer service and innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to decarbonising heat. Understanding the best approaches to decarbonising heat networks is about creating a series of blueprints that can be implemented on a national scale.
“Millions of people could benefit from the efficient decarbonisation of heat networks. We want to make sure these networks have every possible opportunity to decarbonise district heating.”