UK’s ‘largest electricity transmission project’ hits milestone

Prysmian, Hitaxchi Energy and BAM have signed contracts to supply the subsea cable and converter stations for the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) project.
This is a milestone for the joint venture between National Grid and SSEN Transmission, as it looks to develop a 525kV, 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable to transport electricity between Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.
Following final approval from Ofgem, the project – hailed to be the “UK’s single largest electricity transmission project ever” – is expected to commence construction later this year, with a target operation date of 2029.
The newly instated contracts will see HVDC cable supplier Prysmian to supply roughly 1,000km of cable HVDC cable system. According to SSEN, the supplier has “confirmed it has the capability to deliver the project” in the required timeframe, mitigating risks associated with global constraints in the HVDC supply chain.
The £750 million contract between the joint venture and Prysmian was initially announced in December 2023.
In turn, Hitachi Energy and construction company BAM will provide the engineering works and technology for the two HVDC converter stations that will connect to the cable-ends at Drax and Peterhead, converting direct current to alternating current used in the onshore transmission network.
Speaking at the contract-signing EGL2’s project director Ricky Saez said: “Getting the contract signed with Hitachi Energy and BAM for delivery of the convertor stations is another big step in delivering EGL2. The convertor stations at either end of the cable will play a crucial role in making the power transported by this HVDC link onto the onshore transmission network quicker.
“By signing up today Hitachi Energy and BAM – who have a great track record in delivering infrastructure like this – will allow that technology to improve the network and flow of greener energy. Likewise signing the cable contract with Prysmian is a hugely important step too, particularly given global supply chain constraints in HVDC cabling – the cable being the crucial link between both converter. This is a fantastic moment for the EGL2 project.”