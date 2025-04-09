News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 9, 2025

Volvo Energy launches portable BESS for EV charging

By Kit Million Ross
a volvo PU500 BESS
The PU500 (pictured) can charge a heavy duty truck in around 90 minutes. Image: Volvo Energy.

Volvo Energy has introduced a new portable battery energy storage system (BESS) to help bring EV charging to more locations.

The Volvo Energy PU500 has a battery capacity of 450-540kWh and features an integrated 240kW DC fast charger. This allows it to charge a heavy duty truck in around an hour and a half, and when fully charged, it can charge up to three electric heavy duty trucks or 20 electric cars daily.

The product is designed to work with all brands of electric vehicles and equipment. The unit includes a power boosting feature that allows the unit to continue charging itself even when power from the grid is low, while still having the ability to charge vehicles or machinery quickly when needed.

Volvo Energy has said that it plans to expand the machine’s capabilities further in the future by introducing digital services that will allow users to monitor and schedule the unit’s operations, and is not the only EV charging firm seeking to adapt to challenging grid conditions.

The launch of this product follows recent success stories of EV charging infrastructure developer TUAL, whose PowerUp chargers use BESS technology to deliver high-speed 200kW DC charging on an 11kW supply, even if said supply was previously only sufficient for trickle AC charging. TUAL’s units store energy during off-peak periods, either from the grid or from on-site renewable energy generation, to enable charging than is faster than local grids are capable of delivering.

In order to expand the rollout of EV charging tech across the UK, TUAL recently announced a strategic focus on the 8,000 automotive retailers facing critical grid constraints in the UK.

Meanwhile, Volvo’s bus manufacturing arm, Volvo Buses, has been increasing the penetration of electric buses on the UK’s public transport network. In February of this year, the company announced it had received its first order from London bus operator Go-Ahead.

Volvo Buses will supply 25 Volvo BZL Electric single-deck buses, which Go-Ahead will add to its fleet later this year. These new buses will be charged primarily overnight at the company’s depot, using a CCS 2 cable and bank of 150kW DC chargers.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, Renewables, Technology, volvo, volvo energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
electrical-2476782_1920

Powering the AI revolution beyond the grid 

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem releases decision on first electricity transmission early competition tender

offshore turbines out to sea

Octopus Energy takes 10% stake in East Anglia One wind farm

pylons at sunrise or sunset

Ofgem approves regional energy plans across Britain from 2027

UK minister for investment Baroness Poppy Gustafsson (left) and OCBC head of global corporate banking Elaine Lam.

UK and OCBC sign £10 billion memorandum of understanding, including energy investments

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.