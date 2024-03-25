The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 25, 2024

Volvo EV charging hubs install second-life battery storage

By Ottilie Von Henning
Battery being assembled by Aceleron
Volvo Trucks plans to use second-life EV battery storage systems at charging hubs. Image: Aceleron.

Connected Energy’s E-STOR systems have been installed at two Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland electric vehicle (EV) charging workshops to help manage grid connection restraints.

The 300kW battery storage system uses second-life EV batteries to store power from the grid or through integrated onsite renewables, such as solar arrays, during periods of low demand to then dispatch to the chargepoints on-site during peak periods.

Two E-STOR systems were installed across two Volvo service workshops after Volvo Trucks’ plans to install high-powered chargepoints were stalled due to neither site having enough import capacity from the grid to power the chargers.

To remedy this, Volvo Trucks enlisted the help of the Newcastle upon Tyne-based battery manufacturer to install one 300kW E-STOR system at the Volvo Truck & Bus Centre London North in Enfield to support a 350kW truck charging and five 22kW EV chargepoints for courtesy cars.

The second asset was installed at Volvo Truck and Bus North & Scotland in Carlisle to power a 150kW truck chargepoint and two 22kW chargepoints for electric cars and vans.

The issue of grid constraints is particularly prominent when charging trucks, which require chargepoints that can be up to 50 times more powerful than fast chargers for cars.

This article was originally published on our sister site Solar Power Portal.

battery storage, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, ev charging, Renewables, second life, Technology, volvo
