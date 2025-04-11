News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 11, 2025

Wrightbus dedicates £25 million for zero emission bus R&D

By Molly Green
Science secretary Peter Kyle (pictured, left) called Wrightbus “proof” that backing R&D delivers “real-world impact”. Image: Wrightbus.

Northern Irish bus manufacturer Wrightbus has allotted £25 million for research and development (R&D) of next-generation electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The company said the R&D investment will be used to develop zero-emission buses, split across several areas.

A total of £10 million will be spent on developing what Wrightbus called the “world’s most efficient” double- and single-deck electric buses, designed for extended range and rapid charging times, with a further £5 million to develop the UK’s first hydrogen-powered coach.

Wrightbus already manufactures buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which are available in 70kW or 100kW modules. The coach model is due to be released in 18 months.

The remaining spend will see £5 million go on project validation, testing the buses for durability, efficiency and safety, with a final £5 million for a telematics system that will provide real-time performance data to operators.

Science secretary Peter Kyle called Wrightbus “proof” that backing R&D delivers “real-world impact”.

In 2021, Wrightbus delivered the first double-decker fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) buses to take to London’s roads, providing a 20-strong fleet. The company saw rapid growth in 2024, with record numbers of orders and said plans to increase production to 1,200 annually, increasing to 1,400 by 2026.

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales commented: “Innovation has played a key part in the rapid growth of Wrightbus and is one of the major things that has allowed us to switch from having a 95% diesel bus output to a 95% zero emission bus output in less than 5 years.”

Wrightbus’ delivery of over 1,000 zero emission buses for Go Ahead in 2023 created 500 new jobs in Ballymena, where the company is based in Northern Ireland, and supported 7,500 across the UK.

The UK is currently the largest market in Europe for electric buses, with 1,570 new electric or hydrogen bus units entering service during 2024. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the 35.5% increase in demand compared to the previous year was driven partly by increased model availability.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, ebus, Electric buses, electric vehicles, fcev, hydrogen bus, science scretary, Technology, wrightbus, zero emission buses
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a pylon at dawn

Ofgem releases decision on first electricity transmission early competition tender

electrical-2476782_1920

Powering the AI revolution beyond the grid 

CAD_119-1024x576-1

Ofgem picks preferred bidder for Moray West offshore transmission ownership

Energy secretary Ed Miliband visiting GB Energy's Aberdeen headquarters last year.

Government to train ‘clean power army’

Graig-Fatha-launch-credit-Ripple-Energy

‘Unfortunate’: staff laid off as Ripple Energy bought out of administration

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.