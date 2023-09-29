ZEV mandate unveiled confirming ICE vehicle phase-out targets

Yesterday (28 September), the government, unveiled the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate confirming UK vehicle electrification targets.
Following its consultation which ended in May 2023, the mandate confirmed that by 2030 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Britain must be zero emission and by 2035 all vehicles must be electric.
The updated ban on the sale of ICE vehicles (from 2030 to 2035) corresponds with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s address from Downing Street last week (20 September) announcing a number of decarbonisation delays.
According to the government, these delays aim to provide certainty for manufacturers and help make the switch to electric easier for UK drivers by allowing the second-hand EV market more time to grow.
The delays were met with strong backlash from the automotive industry, which has already invested billions into reaching the UK’s original 2030 target.
Recent research from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed that used EV sales soared in Q2 2023 by 81.8% year-on-year (YOY).
“With less than 100 days to go, manufacturers finally have clarity on what they are required to sell next year and up to 2030. The industry is investing billions in decarbonisation and recognises the importance of this mechanism as the single most important measure to deliver net zero. Delivering the mandate will challenge the industry, despite the flexibilities now included to support pragmatic, equitable delivery given this diverse sector,” said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT.
“It is worth noting the mandate means the UK still retains the most ambitious transition timeline of any major market but without any private consumer incentives. Furthermore, the lack of a post-2030 regulatory framework, including a definition as to the vehicles eligible for sale from 2030 to 2035, creates investment uncertainty.”
Several schemes will also set to be introduced to lower the upfront costs of running an EV. These include a plug-in van grant of up to £2,500 for small vans and £5,000 for large vans until at least 2025, and a £350 discount on the cost of homeplace chargepoints for drivers living in flats.
“The path to zero emission vehicles announced today makes sure the route to get there is proportionate, pragmatic and realistic for families,” said transport secretary, Mark Harper.
“Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy by creating skilled jobs.
“We are also making it easier than ever to own an electric vehicle, from reaching record levels of chargepoints to providing tax relief for EV owners.”
The ZEV mandate is set to be implemented from January 2024.
Current± publisher Solar Media is hosting its EV World Congress event in London this 10-11 October 2023. The conference will focus on some of the key discussion points from across the EV sector including delivering coherent EV charging strategies, whether the UK is on course for its 2030 charging target, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and more. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.