April 26, 2024

100MW hybrid solar, onshore wind and BESS project set for Scotland

By George Heynes
The project will combine solar, onshore wind and battery storage. Image: Fred. Olsen Renewables.
Fred. Olsen Renewables is set to proceed with plans to develop a hybrid onshore wind, solar, and battery energy storage project in Scotland.

The project, capable of generating 100MW of green energy, will be located in the Scottish Borders and see the implementation of a £7 million community benefit fund.

Fred. Olsen submitted plans for the Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park to the Scottish government with the project having already been subject to public consultation since 2022. The submitted proposals comprise six turbines up to 200m to tip, a 60MW solar installation, and 60MW battery energy storage.

The development will also facilitate a community benefit fund worth over £200,000 per year to the local communities closest to the site, totalling over £7 million over the project’s 35-year lifespan.

Emily Galloway, senior project manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables, said: “We are proud to submit proposals for our first hybrid scheme in Scotland. Lees Hill Renewable Energy Park helps to demonstrate the opportunities to bring forward renewable energy developments, co-locating technologies, maximising grid connection and ensuring efficiency across the site.”

This article first appeared on our sister publication Solar Power Portal.

Current±‘s publisher Solar Media will host the UK Solar Summit on 4-5 June 2024 in London. The event will explore UK’s new landscape for utility and rooftop solar, looking at the opportunities within a GW+ annual market, and much more. For more information, go to the website.

UK Solar Summit 2024

4 June 2024
London, UK
UK Solar Summit 2024 will look at the role solar currently plays in the energy mix, how this will change over the coming years and how this aligns with net-zero and other government targets. We will break down all these challenges and help build up solutions through discursive panels, motivational keynotes and case studies, with newly added interactive sessions to get you moving and meeting your peers, making the connections you need to boost your business.
Find Out More
