September 27, 2023

£13.9 million awarded in first Heat Network Scheme funding round

By Lena Dias Martins
Heat networks offer a reduced-carbon emission alternative to individual gas boilers. Image: ri (Pixabay).

A total of 55 projects have been awarded a share of £13.9 million in the first funding round of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).

Of these projects, 24 across England will receive funding from a pot of £13.2 million whilst a further 31 projects researching improvements to the reliability of heat networks will receive a share of £667,000.

Heat networks offer a reduced-carbon emission alternative to individual gas boilers as heat is supplied to multiple buildings from a central source, providing a less-energy intensive solution.

Some heat networks however, have not been upgraded since their installation over 40 years ago causing them to become inefficient due to poor installation, lacking maintenance or equipment wear.

Projects receiving the funding announced yesterday (26 September) include:

  • Leeds City Council which received £2.2 million to improve heat networks serving 837 residents.
  • Great Places Housing Association, which received £1.6 million to improve Richmond Park heat network in Sheffield which serves 299 residents.
  • The Guinness Partnership, which received £2 million to improve four heat networks serving 700 residents.

“Families and businesses shouldn’t have to worry about whether they will receive a reliable heating and hot water supply,” said Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance.

“This funding means improvements will be made to old and inefficient heat networks, preventing further breakdowns and ensuring they use less energy.

“We’re investing millions to build new heat networks, reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating to communities across the country. But it’s equally important we upgrade and maintain existing systems so everyone benefits.”

The HNES was launched in February 2023 forming part of the heat network support funding provided by the UK government which also includes the £288 million Green Heat Network Fund.

green heat network fund, heat network efficiency scheme, heat networks
