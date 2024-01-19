2023/24 DFS saves 2,507MWh so far

National Grid ESO’s demand flexibility service (DFS) for 2023/24 has delivered over 2,507MWh of saved capacity across both the live and planned test events.
So far there have been six tests and two live events for the 2023/24 period, ending March 2024. ESO confirmed that 2.2 million people have signed up to the DFS as well as 43 providers with this figure set to increase.
The service also played a crucial role in balancing the electricity network on both the 29 November and 1 December. Across both events, participants delivered an average of 497MWh energy reduction across each hour and a half session – enough to power nearly 1.5 million homes across the duration of each event, ESO said.
The ESO confirmed that it will now look to hold further test events until the end of March when this year’s service will come to a close. These additional test events will help promote further learning from the DFS.
Claire Dykta, ESO director of markets said: “DFS continues to grow from strength to strength. Households and businesses up and down the country are demonstrating their continued interest and commitment to electricity flexibility and are reaping the rewards for their participation.”
After the success of last winter’s DFS, which shifted more than 3,300MWh of electricity during peak periods, Ofgem approved the service’s second running in late October, including 12 planned test events the first of which took place 16 November.
Following a review of the winter 2022/23 service, the DFS has been enhanced ahead of its winter 2023/24 running, including updates such as: within-day dispatch options; removal of domestic in-day baseline adjustment; and providing opt-out options.