ESO schedules second live DFS for Friday evening

National Grid ESO has confirmed that the second live demand flexibility service (DFS) will take place tomorrow between 16:30 and 18:00.
This comes just days after ESO launched the first live DFS event of the winter, taking place yesterday (29 November) between 17:00 and 18:30.
An ESO spokesperson stated: “Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Friday evening.
“We are activating a live DFS event between 16:30-18.00 tomorrow. It does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried. These are precautionary measures to maintain the buffer of spare capacity we need.”
The maximum demand reduction volume requested in this period is 550MW.
To help manage demand, households and businesses taking part in the DFS – through energy suppliers such as OVO, EDF and Octopus – will be this evening be asked to reduce their electricity usage in return for various rewards, including points and prizes.
After the success of last winter’s DFS, which shifted more than 3,300MWh of electricity during peak periods, Ofgem approved the service’s second running in late October, including 12 planned test events the first of which took place 16 November.