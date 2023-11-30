The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 30, 2023

ESO schedules second live DFS for Friday evening

By George Heynes
1.4 million households and businesses have signed up for this winter's DFS. Image: Plexigrid.
1.4 million households and businesses have signed up for this winter's DFS. Image: Plexigrid.

National Grid ESO has confirmed that the second live demand flexibility service (DFS) will take place tomorrow between 16:30 and 18:00.

This comes just days after ESO launched the first live DFS event of the winter, taking place yesterday (29 November) between 17:00 and 18:30.

An ESO spokesperson stated: “Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Friday evening.

“We are activating a live DFS event between 16:30-18.00 tomorrow. It does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried. These are precautionary measures to maintain the buffer of spare capacity we need.”

The maximum demand reduction volume requested in this period is 550MW.

To help manage demand, households and businesses taking part in the DFS – through energy suppliers such as OVO, EDF and Octopus – will be this evening be asked to reduce their electricity usage in return for various rewards, including points and prizes.

After the success of last winter’s DFS, which shifted more than 3,300MWh of electricity during peak periods, Ofgem approved the service’s second running in late October, including 12 planned test events the first of which took place 16 November.

Tags
demand flexibility, dfs, edf, ESO, octopus, ofgem, ovo
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
UKPN is also supporting the development of the UK’s first ever high voltage (HV) shore power station above tidal waters. Image: UKPN.

UKPN unveils tool showcasing spare capacity at Grid Supply Points

Hudson Energy Supply UK was rebranded as Shell Energy in 2020. Image: Shell Energy.

Ofgem hits energy supplier with £1.7 million penalty due to ‘serious overcharging’

flame-g1bfbf8b65_1920

6.5 million face fuel poverty as households struggle in ‘vicious cycle’

Xlinks will utilise wind and solar technology in Morocco to provide the UK with 3.6GW. Image: Xlinks.

TotalEnergies acquires minority stake in Xlinks via a £20 million investment

12ElectricityControlCentreScreen (1)

First DFS event this winter takes place tonight

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.