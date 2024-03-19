The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 19, 2024

Addison Lee joins Octopus Electroverse for EV charging

By Lena Dias Martins
Image of Addison Lee taxi with pink octopus plus toy on roof
Addison Lee drivers will also get up to 24% off their charging costs at Source London and MFG EV Power charge points across London. Image: Octopus Energy.

Courier and black taxi provider Addison Lee has joined Octopus Energy’s electric vehicle (EV) roaming service, Octopus Electroverse.

Launched in April 2023, Octopus Electroverse roaming server allows drivers to plug their car into a public chargepoint and begin charging automatically in a ‘one card, one app’ model. The energy company expanded its Electroverse offering in May 2023, making it available to business customers.

As well as receiving a streamlined charging experience, Addison Lee drivers will also receive 10% off MFG EV Power chargepoints and 24% off over 1,000 Source London chargepoints.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Addison Lee has taken brilliant steps towards electrifying its fleet. We’re excited to now give their thousands of electric cab drivers access to our super-simple EV charging experience, as well as discounts on key charging networks.”

Addison Lee’s electric fleet includes 600 PHEV VW multivans, Audi A6s, and A8s, as well as 1,000 fully electric VW ID.4s

Liam Griffin, CEO at Addison Lee said he has seen “seen first-hand the difficulties that private hire drivers face when it comes to finding reliable and available charging infrastructure”, adding that the partnership with Octopus marks the company’s efforts to support its drivers with this ongoing challenge.

