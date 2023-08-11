Application submitted for 92MW wind farm in Wales

Wales-based renewable energy developer, Bute Energy has submitted a development application for a 92.4MW wind farm in Wales.
The application for Development of National Significance would see the 14 turbine Twyn Hywel Energy Park built on the border of Caerphilly County Borough Council and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council.
The plans include a £693,000 yearly Community Benefit Fund, which equates to over £30 million during the projects’ 45-year operational life.
If approved the site could become operational the site could begin generating clean energy in 2025, according to the developer.
“We’re pleased to have submitted our planning application for the Twyn Hywel Energy Park, which will generate enough clean, green energy to power the equivalent of 81,000 households a year and help displace approximately 5.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent to taking all cars off the road in Caerphilly County Borough Council each year. The design of the Energy Park has evolved through constructive feedback from the local community and other stakeholders, that has seen a reduction in the number of turbines, and a change in location of some of the turbines, to reduce the impact on nearby communities,” said Matthew Haughton, project manager for the Twyn Hywel Energy Park.
“Twyn Hywel also represents a significant package of benefits for the local community. Not only an annual Community Benefit Fund in the region of £693,000 supporting local organisations, groups and service providers, but also the improvement and maintenance of recreation opportunities and other environmental initiatives.
“As a nation we’re in a climate emergency, and a cost-of-living crisis. Our supply of energy is threatened by world events. Yet there is endless potential for renewable energy in Wales – particularly from the wind that blows across our hills and mountains. Bute Energy is making the Welsh weather work for Wales: acting now to help deliver clean, green energy to our homes and businesses, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100% renewable by 2035.”
This has been a busy week for the Welsh renewables sector; earlier this week (7 August) a co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, launched of Ynni Cymru, a new publicly-owned energy company for Wales.
