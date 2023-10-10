British Gas extends its half price electricity offer

British Gas has announced it will be extending its PeakSave scheme until 31 December.
This means that the gas and electricity supplier’s customers will receive 50% off electricity every Sunday until 31 December – this includes Christmas which falls on a Sunday this year.
In awarding its customers almost £1.3 million by offering 50% off electricity between 11am and 4pm on Sundays from 25 June to 24 September, British Gas said it allowed customers to shift 1,116MWh of electricity away from peak energy usage periods during the week, to a period of lower demand on Sunday.
This scheme aims to use conscious energy usage to help manage demand constraints on the UK grid.
“With people spending time at home in the run up to the festive season, there are great opportunities for our customers to save on their energy bills whilst contributing to a greener grid,” said Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy at British Gas.
“The results from the summer have shown that half price electricity on Sunday is helping our customers save and it’s shifting usage away from peak times. We’d expect to see even more benefit in the winter months as home electricity use is generally higher.
“As the momentum of demand flexibility initiatives builds, we hope to welcome even more customers to the PeakSave scheme to help create a more sustainable energy grid.”
British Gas will offer a similar scheme – PeakSave Winter – by taking part in the National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service.