DNO completes Lancashire’s ‘first’ net zero substation

Distribution network operator (DNO) Electricity North West has completed the development of Lancashire’s “first” net zero substation.
The £7.5 million project has seen a new 33,000-volt net zero substation installed at Sir Frederick Page Way to power the local area. To gain its net zero credentials, the substation incorporates 91 solar panels to self-sufficiently run the electrical switchgear and lighting.
The net zero substation is a part of a wider development called the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone. The DNO stated that the zone is a “major, regional, and strategically important employment site, with the potential to generate around 2,500 high value jobs and investment value of well over £200 million”.
The implementation of this new substation will ensure the network has enough capacity to meet local demand, particularly with the new development, whilst also promoting green growth in the region.
County councillor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Our redevelopment of Samlesbury Enterprise Zone is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver a truly world-class, leading-edge collaborative environment, with the aim of bringing thousands of jobs to Lancashire, whilst ensuring we deliver a high-quality and sustainable site.
“We’re proud that we’ve been working with Electricity North West to deliver this substation, which is the first of its kind in Lancashire, as part of our planned development of this site. We are already well underway with our complementary programmes which include planting thousands of trees and re-using material from the old runway on our counties roads, and this new substation adds to the sustainability of our redevelopment.”
In related news, Electricity North West unveiled its latest flexibility requirements invitation to tender in October calling for 413MW of flexibility across 29 locations. With flexibility services procured as an alternative to traditional network reinforcements, this latest tender is expected to save more than £28 million in bills by deferring costly reinforcement works.