Electricity North West calls for 413MW of flexibility from 2024-2028

Distribution network operator (DNO) Electricity North West (ENW) has unveiled its latest flexibility requirements invitation to tender.
For the period between 2024-2028, the DNO is calling for 413MW of flexibility across 29 locations, with up to £7 million available for the provision of these services. With flexibility services procured as an alternative to traditional network reinforcements, this latest tender is expected to save more than £28 million in bills by deferring costly reinforcement works.
Participants can bid for multiple years of service by installing energy saving measures such as LED lighting, double glazed windows, and switching to more energy efficient appliances and heating systems to reduce their long term energy use.
Moreover, this follows a consultation launched by the DNO during the Summer on the future of its flexibility services, for which it made several improvements, including:
- Lowering minimum threshold participation from 50kW to 10kW per location;
- removing the annual commercial qualification requirement on PicloFlex,
- accepting alternative metering granularity such as half-hourly metering where minute by minute metering is not possible; and
- adopting the latest version of the Common Contract (V2.1), as agreed by the Energy Networks Association’s (ENA) Open Networks Project.
Lois Clark, DSO commercial manager at Electricity North West said: “We believe that collaborating with our stakeholders is the most effective way to shape our priorities and flexibility market approach.
“Responses to our latest consultation highlighted some key barriers that providers have been facing, so we have implemented changes where possible to demonstrate our commitment to accessibility and simplicity within our service offerings, ensuring equal opportunity for all.
“We look forward to incorporating more of our stakeholder’s valuable input throughout the year as we continue to work together to achieve the common goal of a net zero carbon energy future.”
This latest tender will be held via the PicloFlex platform with the deadline for potential providers interested to register by Friday 26 January 2024, by completing commercial and technical pre-qualification, while the bidding window will be open from 12-23 February 2024.