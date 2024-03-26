Anglo-Scottish ‘superhighway’ first to benefit from fast-track funding

The Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) – a proposed major subsea energy link between Scotland and England – is the first project to benefit from a new streamlined approval process, receiving a provisional budget of £2 billion.
EGL1 would be able to transport two gigawatts of renewably generated electricity between East Lothian and County Durham, significantly increasing energy security and powering up to two million homes.
Accelerating infrastructure
This progress was achieved through Ofgem’s (the UK’s energy regulator) Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) framework. The ASTI framework seeks to fast-track crucial infrastructure projects, enabling the UK to meet its target of 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. Compared to the previous process, ASTI can accelerate necessary project funding decisions by up to two years.
Beyond providing clean energy to homes, EGL1 will also reduce costs for consumers. By increasing grid capacity, the project is designed to lower compensation payments made to generators when they are forced to switch off during high wind periods due to a lack of available grid space.
Rigorous review
The EGL1 project is a collaboration between National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SP Transmission, part of SP Energy Networks. The proposed route includes a 196km cable, primarily under the North Sea, with the remaining 20km underground.
Ofgem says it has rigorously reviewed the proposed budget of £2 billion, reducing indirect costs by £43 million to ensure that savings are passed on to consumers. The project’s continuation remains subject to securing planning permissions through a process overseen by the Planning Inspectorate.
Rebecca Barnett, Ofgem’s director of major projects, stated: “To meet future energy demand and government net zero targets we need to accelerate the pace at which we build the high voltage energy network, which transport homegrown electricity to where it’s needed.
“Eastern Link 1 is the first project to reach this stage under our new fast track Accelerated Strategic Transmission (ASTI) process designed to unlock investment, speed up major power projects and boost Britain’s energy security.”
The consultation period for the proposed budget closes on 17 April, with Ofgem to make a final decision afterwards.