Enphase announces strategic partnership with Octopus  

Octopus Energy and California-based Enphase Energy announced they will partner to deploy Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Battery 5P in the UK.
Enphase supplies microinverter-based solar and battery technology globally; its systems have been deployed in over 150 countries. This latest collaboration will enable UK-based Octopus customers to integrate Enphase’s home solar and battery systems into their energy plans.
Upon integrating with Enphase’s technology, Octopus will enable support for the dynamic management of customer batteries and help reduce overall energy usage when the grid is busiest.
The integration will also enable Octopus customers who install Enphase Energy Systems to benefit from Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs.
The IQ Battery 5P device is a modular design with 5kWh capacity; the new IQ8 Microinverters provide peak AC power up to 384W to support newer high-powered solar modules.
Homeowners can use the Enphase App to monitor and manage their systems. Octopus will also use Kraken, its proprietary software platform for managing, controlling and optimising distributed energy resources, to allow its clients to create virtual power plants with Enphase’s solar and battery systems.
Devrim Celal, CEO of Kraken Technologies said: “By integrating Enphase’s systems with Octopus Energy’s forward-thinking approach to energy management, we’re not only driving down costs for consumers but also creating a cheaper, greener grid in real-time.”
Enphase Energy Systems are fully G100-2 compliant to support the latest UK Electricity Networks Association requirements for solar and battery storage grid connection.
Marco Krapels, vice-president of worldwide business development at Enphase Energy said: “Together, we can provide flexible and cost-effective energy usage across more than seven million households in the United Kingdom and accelerate the broader energy transition.”
The partnership isn’t Octopus’ first American foray, and Enphase is already a participant in the Octopus Energy GridBoost programme in Texas. The UK energy provider has operations in 16 countries and recently expanded offerings into Brazil.