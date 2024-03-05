‘European-first’ solar car park uses carbon-friendly construction

Wiltshire Council plans to open a solar car park (SCP) at Five Rivers Health & Wellbeing Centre, which was constructed using carbon-friendly material, alongside a 3ti electric vehicle (EV) charging hub.
The SCP aims to contribute more than 10% of the Five Rivers Centre’s electricity demand, as well as save up to £50,000 on annual energy bills.
The new SCP structure is made from glulam, renewable, recyclable wood laminations bonded together to offer a natural alternative to steel or concrete.
The material has minimal environmental impact from its production, is highly repairable, and is an excellent biofuel at the end of its life, further minimising waste.
The solar installation at Five Rivers comprises three gullwing solar canopies covering 70 car park spaces, with a combined total capacity of approximately 220 kWp. The SCP is expected to generate 186MWh of electricity in its first year of being fully operational.
In addition to its large-scale SCP, Five Rivers recently became the first leisure facility in England to install 3ti’s Papilio3 solar car park and EV charging hub. The site will be able to fast charge up to 12 EVs simultaneously at 7kW, 11kW, or 22kW.
