EV chargepoint prices and availability made public under new law

New laws approved by MPs on Tuesday evening (24 October) will require providers to publicly share data on electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint availability and charging prices.
The new regulations will mean that prices across chargepoints are both transparent and easy to compare, and drivers looking to charge will be able to find a chargepoint suiting their needs with little hassle. Drivers will also be able to check charging speeds and charger locations, as well as availability.
Once the regulations are passed, EV drivers will also have access to contact-free 24/7 helplines for any issues in accessing charging on public roads.
Technology and decarbonisation minister, Jesse Norman, said that the measures will improve EV charging for millions of drivers, providing price transparency which will allow drivers to get the best value, increasing the economic viability of driving electric.
These measures come as the UK reaches record numbers of public chargers, with numbers growing by 42% year-on-year. EV mapping service provider Zapmap revealed earlier this month that the UK has surpassed the 50,000 chargepoint milestone.
The beginning of October also saw the government announce a range of measures to accelerate the installation of chargepoints through its ‘Plan for Drivers‘ including extending chargepoint grants for schools and reviewing the grid connection process for chargepoints.
“Better reliability, clearer pricing, easier payments, plus the potentially game-changing opportunities of open data are all a major step forward for EV drivers and should make the UK one of the best places to charge in the world,” said James Court, CEO of the EV Association England.
“As the rollout of charging infrastructure gathers momentum, these regulations will ensure quality and help put consumers needs at the heart of this transition.”