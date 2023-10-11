UK surpasses 50,000 EV charger milestone, says Zapmap

EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap has confirmed that the UK has now surpassed the 50,000 chargepoint milestone.
With the UK having established a 300,000 chargepoint target by 2030, reaching the 50,000 milestone could be a major boost to the EV industry particularly after Rishi Sunak unveiled a flurry of delays to the EV sector last month.
Zapmap said that the 50,000th charging device, which was an ultra-rapid device, was installed at a service station in Weston-super-Mare and is operated by MFG EV Power.
It is worth noting that the 40,000th EV charger had been installed in February 2023 meaning the speed at which the UK is now deploying EV charging infrastructure has significantly increased. Indeed, it took a full year for the previous 10,000 chargers to be installed (February 2022 to February 2023).
Zapmap’s data signals that the UK is likely to reach 100,000 charging devices in August 2025.
“Hitting 50,000 public charging devices is a really important milestone for the country and illustrates the sea change behind the increased rate of charge point installations,” said Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder & chief operating officer at Zapmap.
“Having passed 40,000 charge points in February, our predictions are that there will be 100,000 chargers by August 2025 – which would certainly be a major achievement.
“Alongside the number of high-power charging hubs in the UK more than doubling in the past year, as we saw last week, these are changes that bring real benefits to electric car drivers up and down the country.”
