August 3, 2023

EVIEs 2023 application window closes tomorrow!

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: C.
awards will be presented by Solar Media will during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023. Image: Current.

The application window for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) closes at 23:45 BST tomorrow!

This means time is fast running out to apply for the 25 award categories including:

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Entries for all categories are free and awards will be presented by Solar Media will during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

Ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony!

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria. 

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!

