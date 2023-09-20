GB achieves new low carbon record

National Grid ESO (ESO) has confirmed that Great Britain achieved a new low carbon intensity record of 27g/kWh on Monday (18 September).
This beat the previous record of 33g/kWh which was set on 10 April 2023.
Monday also saw wind generate the majority of Britain’s energy at 48%, followed by gas which only generated 14.5%.
The role that wind-generated energy that both onshore and offshore technologies will have in Britain’s decarbonisation has been proven time and time again.
Over the past year wind generation has consistently beaten it’s own records resulting in lower wholesale energy market prices.
This demonstrates the significance of Drax Electric Insights’ recent announcement which revealed that Britain now has more installed wind capacity than gas generation, whilst also highlighting the need to assess the Contracts for Difference scheme (CfD) to ensure that offshore wind projects can still benefit from funding.