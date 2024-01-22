The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

January 22, 2024

Low income UK households urged to check £150 Warm Home Discount eligibility

By Ottilie Von Henning
UK government urges low income households to check their Warm Home Discount eligibility. Image: Npower.
UK government urges low income households to check their Warm Home Discount eligibility. Image: Npower.

The UK government has urged low income households to make sure they receive the £150 Warm Home Discount as part of ‘Big Energy Saving Week’.

More than three million households will be eligible for the scheme, most of which will qualify for automatic energy bill support.

The discount scheme aims to protect those most at risk of fuel poverty this winter, following a significant drop in energy prices since their peak last year.

The vast majority of customers will have the discount automatically applied to bills between October 2023 and March 2024, or is available as a top-up voucher for those with a prepayment meter.

The support is provided alongside wider action to aid specifically vulnerable households. This includes a £900 payment for those on means-tested benefits, £300 for pensioner households and an extra £150 available for those on disability benefits. 

Another scheme called Cold Weather Payments, which runs until March 2024, provides low-income households with an automatic payment of £25 following periods of cold weather.

Minister for affordability and skills Amanda Solloway said: “We will always act to support the most vulnerable – and this means making sure those most in need are getting the right support. 

“Today, I am urging people on low incomes who have been notified about the Warm Home Discount to make sure they act now to get £150 off their energy bill. Please check your letter and call our helpline before the end of February if you need to provide more information.”

Other bill saving schemes

Just earlier this month (18 January), the UK government announced the allocation of £16 million of funding across 12 projects.

Quite a few of the projects aim to help subsidise or altogether remove installation costs of domestic solar panels, heat pumps and energy storage systems, as well as introduce more flexible “green mortgages”.

Also, in December 2023, OVO’s Power Move and Power Move Plus earned its customers a collective £463,000 for the month.

Over 77,500 OVO customers were paid for decreasing their energy usage between OVO’s Power Move, which is a year-round reward scheme for energy reduction during peak times, and OVO’s Power Move Plus, which is a Demand Flexibility Services (DFS)-specific scheme.

