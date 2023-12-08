OVO DFS customers earn £463,000 in last month

OVO’s Power Move and Power Move Plus customers have collectively earned £463,000 in the past month for shifting their energy.
More than 77,500 customers were paid for decreasing their energy usage between OVO’s Power Move, which is a year-round reward scheme for energy reduction during peak times, and OVO’s Power Move Plus, which is a Demand Flexibility Services (DFS)-specific scheme.
The highest earning individual saving for the latter scheme was £28.14, according to the energy supplier, with the top 5% earning an average of £7.13 so far.
There have been two live DFS events so far this winter, with the first taking place on 29 November between 17:00-18:30 and the second on 1 December between 16:30-18:00.
“Our customers are collectively saving hundreds of thousands of pounds and cutting carbon by shifting their electricity usage out of peak times” said Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer at OVO.
“To really make a dent in bills, cut carbon and balance the grid, we need to reward long-term behaviour changes. Power Move maximises rewards and runs all year round, on top of the DFS scheme, to incentivise people to shift electricity use out of peak energy times. Consistent, collective action will make the biggest impact overall.”
Last year’s DFS scheme displaced over 3.3GWh of electricity during peak periods, and the scheme has, as a whole, garnered an unrivalled success.