Mercedes-Benz Vans, Rightcharge partner for EV fleet expansion

Chargepoint operator (CPO) Rightcharge and auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Vans have partnered to increase the deployment of Mercedes-Benz e-Vans in the UK.
Mercedes will act as the provider of electric vehicles (EVs), primarily vans for fleet and business use, whilst Rightcharge will provide electric van drivers with a comprehensive end-to-end solution for charge point installations.
The partnership also includes a scheme to help contribute to the upfront costs of a charge point, as well as the installation. The funding for the scheme will be courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Vans, with the actual installation facilitated by Rightcharge.
Current offers include £1,000 for customers purchasing a Mercedes-Benz eCitan via an authorised Mercedes-Benz Van dealer.
Sarah Palfreyman, sales director of Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: “This partnership further cements our commitment to supporting the UK’s van community in transitioning to electric.
“We know that infrastructure is a vital part of EV ownership, so we’re pleased to partner with Rightcharge to provide a solution that will keep our customers moving efficiently and sustainably.”
Rightcharge CEO Charlie Cook added: “We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand that is as loved and respected as Mercedes-Benz as we work closely together to simplify the transition to electric vans.”
Electrification for an automotive giant
Mercedes-Benz is a long-standing heavyweight in the automotive industry and one of the frontrunners in electrifying its range as a legacy brand.
The company has taken strides over the past year, one of the most notable being its announcement of plans for a branded Mercedes-Benz high-power charging network, which began in North America in 2023 and is due to be followed by a rollout in Europe, China and other main markets.
The North American charging network, consisting of over 400 charging hubs with more than 2,500 high-power chargers, is scheduled for completion by 2027.
Mercedes revealed that hubs will typically offer 4 to 12 high-power chargers (HPCs) with 350kW charging power. However, some regions and locations will have as many as 30 HPCs.
Following this announcement, in August 2023, the automaker announced a new partnership with smart charging company Ohme, offering customers charging a Mercedes-Benz EQA featuring a 66kWh battery from 0 to 80% a fee of just £3.96 when using an Ohme smart charger on a smart off-peak tariff.