Naked Energy to decarbonise heat for entire hotel with solar installation  

A new partnership will see Naked Energy install solar technology on the rooftop of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London to heat the entire hotel.
The agreement will see the solar technology company install 120 of its VirtuHOT solar thermal collectors across the five-star hotel’s roof space in Hyde park, supplying hot water to the it’s 181 guest rooms, suites, restaurants and spa.
According to Naked Energy this will help lower the hotel’s energy costs as 70% of the building’s energy consumption is currently spent on heating and hot water
The technology will also generated 39,747kWh of energy annually, reducing scope 1 emissions for the hotel, Naked Energy added.
VirtuHOT solar thermal collectors uses solar energy to heat water up to 120°C. According to Naked Energy the technology is has integrated mounting and is self-ballasting leaving no need for roof penetration.
Additionally, with a 26.5cm height, the technology is said to be compatible with both flat and pitched roofs, and can also be used on vertical façades.
Christophe Williams, co-founder and CEO of Naked Energy said the company was “delighted” to partner with the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, calling the project an “exciting step forward for the solar heat industry in the UK”.
“We hope other hoteliers will follow in Mandarin Oriental’s footsteps to move away from fossil fuels and change their energy consumption for good,” added Williams.
Naked Energy’s Virtu range opened another partnership with E.ON in December 2023, which saw the company install its solar heat and hybrid solution (VirtuPVT) at E.ON’s commercial and industrial-scale projects across the UK and Europe.
