National Grid, Electricity North West work to improve grids

The Distribution System Operator (DSO) of National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has announced a new data-sharing plan to help encourage local authorities to improve their local grids.
NGED will now begin sharing all of its future network development plans with all of the local authorities in the South West of England, the Midlands, and South Wales. This will allow local authority officials the opportunity to better understand how the DSO has used its insight to shape network development plans and ensure that the future electricity network meets the needs of the local community.
A network development plan is a regulatory requirement to assess the suitability of the distribution network for the future. These plans explore how NGED will deliver service for customers, identify where intervention could be needed due to network constraints, and examine how flexibility services or grid reinforcements could support local areas.
Oliver Spink, head of system planning for Distribution System Operator at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We have listened to what our customers want, which is why we’re tailoring our support to local authorities, giving them a full picture of future network upgrades in their area.
“We are looking at how we use more tools to solve problems, optimise the use of the network and automate processes to make things quicker as we plan for the future. By providing these transparent plans to develop the distribution network, we can work together as we continue to transition to net zero.”
Lucinda Brook, net zero strategy coordinator for Plymouth City Council, added: “National Grid Electricity Distribution’s proactive approach has been really helpful. We are particularly focused on exploring how the network development planning process can help us to accelerate the reduction of carbon emissions. Being able to liaise with the DSO team directly is hugely valuable.”
Electricity North West lands SIF funding
Further north, Electricity North West has received a £500,000 funding injection from Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) for an innovative new project.
Electricity North West’s “CoolDown” project explores how homes and businesses can use air conditioning flexibility to help balance the grid at peak times, thus reducing the need to build additional infrastructure at enormous expense.
The project will be delivered in conjunction with a number of industry stakeholders, including Guidehouse Europe, UCL Consultants, Impact Research, Oaktree Power and NGED.
According to Electricity North West, Ofgem’s expert assessors were extremely complimentary of the project and its potential, noting that it “has a clear potential to deliver benefits to consumers as it could incentivise flexibility around cooling which offers financial benefits to consumers and would reduce the need for network investment costs at the same time.”
Neil McClymont, head of innovation at Electricity North West, said: “Due to the effects of climate change, we’re seeing an increase in the use of air conditioning in homes and offices which could add additional strain to the electricity grid at peak times.
“Rather than just build a bigger network, which would be disruptive and expensive for bill payers, this project will help us understand and manage the impact in the most efficient way, managing extra demand through innovative voluntary contracts, which could also save customers money.”