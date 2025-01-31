News
January 31, 2025

Net zero at risk if energy bills rise, says Octopus

By Kit Million Ross
Octopus founder Greg Jackson (pictured) said urgent reform is needed to keep the public on side for net zero. Image: Octopus Energy.

A survey commissioned by Octopus Energy has revealed that cost of living trumps environmental concerns for the majority of UK households.

Of the over 2,000 UK residents surveyed, 90% expressed concern about rising energy prices, with 88% stating that energy bills should be the top priority for the government to help reduce household expenses.

Over twice as many people support the aims of the net zero transition as don’t, but 20% oppose net zero and 43% are in favour; but even for supporters, rising energy costs take priority. Seven in ten (71%) supporters of net zero noted that their support of the transition would end if energy bills rose. Meanwhile, 65% of people who oppose the net zero transition state that they would change their mind if the transition led to falling energy costs.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said: “British people support net zero, but not if bills rise. We need to reform the market urgently to maintain public backing for cutting emissions. Clean energy can be cheaper to generate, but our outdated market means consumers don’t benefit.

“Billpayers are forking out billions to switch off wind farms on windy days while households and industry struggle with high bills—instead of enjoying cheaper energy. A modern market could save tens of billions over the next 15 years.”

Octopus Zero Bills homes—the best of both worlds?

For its part, Octopus Energy has been working to offer consumers options to both reduce their bills and contribute to the UK’s net zero ambitions through its Zero Bills homes scheme.

Octopus Energy – which was recently declared the UK’s biggest energy supplier – has been working to develop the Zero Bills homes, which are fitted with green technologies including a heat pump, battery energy storage system (BESS) and solar panels, in England and Scotland since 2023. Buyers of the homes will not be charged energy bills for at least ten years, as the homes generate more energy than they consume.

Across 2024, the company partnered with several major housebuilders around the UK to develop the zero bills homes, including Tilia Homes, Hopkins Homes and Thakeham and most recently launched the scheme in Scotland in a partnership with Homes For Scotland and Mast Architects. In September 2024, the company announced a target of building 100,000 Zero Bills home across the UK by the year 2030.

