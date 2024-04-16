Next phase begins on Eastern Green Link 4 project

SP Energy Networks is asking local people for their views on the plans for underground cables and infrastructure in Fife.
The Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4) is a new High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electrical link that, once complete, will be able to transmit up to 2GW of clean, green renewable energy, connecting Fife in Scotland with Norfolk in England.
SP Energy Networks Deputy Project Director Iain Adams said: “The Eastern Green Link 4 is part of an electricity superhighway that is crucial to the UK achieving Net Zero and boosting economic growth across the country.
“We’ve identified a preferred route for the EGL4 underground cables, and preferred sites for the landfall point and converter station, and we want to discuss our plans with residents to hear their views and help us develop our plans further.”
Plans include a new converter station near the existing substation at Westfield, near Ballingry, and underground cables between Westfield and a landfall point at Kinghorn, where they will connect to subsea cables.
The public consultation will take place until 10 May. SP Energy networks is holding three drop-in events between 23 and 25 April where people can find out more and ask questions of the project team.
Interconnectors are vital to net zero
The value of interconnectors is drawn from their ability to transport larger volumes of electricity overseas.
As the UK continues its role in global decarbonisation, our electricity network will become increasingly reliant on more intermittent forms of electricity generation, predominantly renewables such as solar and wind.
As well as major international projects like the UK-Denmark Lion Link, national connectivity is crucial to achieving net zero targets.
The Eastern Green Link 2, which consists of a 525kV, 2GW HVDC subsea transmission cable, was developed via a joint venture consisting of National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission.