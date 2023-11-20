The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 20, 2023

October sees record energy supplier switching

By Lena Dias Martins
SME energy switching behaviour in Britain. Image: ElectraLink.

New data from ElectraLink has found a 79% increase in energy supplier switching in Britain last month compared to October 2022.

According to the energy data transfer operator, this is the highest monthly total since late 2021, when switching crashed due to the energy crisis.

ElectraLink attributed this trend to an increase in domestic switching, as the energy crisis begins to slowly settle, and suppliers start offering more competitive energy deals.

The data showed that 269,000 changes of supplier (CoS) were completed in October 2024, with switching between large suppliers taking the majority at 132,000.

Although each category of switch saw an increase between September and October this year, ‘other to other’ supplier switching saw a huge increase of 187% to 38,000 between September 2023 and October 2023, making up 14% of the total CoS completed in the latter month.

Type of CoSNumber of CoSIncrease from September 2023% of total CoS in October 2023
Large to Large132,0007%49%
Large to Other54,0008%20%
Other to Large44,00026%17%
Other to Other38,000187%14%
Data: ElectraLink.

The month-on-month increase was attributed to more Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and some large company CoS’.

Domestic CoS decreased however which ElectraLink noted might be due to the latest Ofgem price cap change, which – implemented in October at £1,923 – dropped by £151 from the preceding cap.

Tags
ElectraLink, energy supplier, non-domestic energy customers, SMEs
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Infographic - Octopus Energy - global offshore wind activity

Octopus launches £3 billion offshore wind fund following Tokyo Gas investment

This comes as part of a £4.5 billion funding package. Image: Pixabay.

UK gov to bolster green sector manufacturing via £960 million package

Ofgem's review was confirmed last week (16 November). Image: Getty.

Energy industry ‘unsurprised’ at Ofgem’s review into standing charges

young-family-charging-ev

EV roundup: British Gas offers a year of free charging; Blink Charging UK releases new V2G charger

The report outlines that China has a "near monopoly" in certain net zero supply chains. Image: Getty.

RUSI: the UK risks becoming ‘too reliant’ on China for net zero

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.