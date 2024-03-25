Ofgem: Average energy supplier satisfaction rate stands at 69%

Energy regulator Ofgem has indicated that the overall satisfaction rate for energy suppliers is 69% in the UK.
This is according to the organisation’s Energy Consumer Satisfaction survey, based on feedback from 3,742 domestic energy consumers between 30 August and 18 September 2023. It is worth noting that this was before Ofgem’s new consumer standards rules came into force.
According to the research, Octopus’ score was significantly higher than the average at 84%. The suppliers with lower satisfaction results than average were EDF Energy and OVO Energy, 61% each, and Scottish Power, 62%.
Octopus scored 76% in customer service satisfaction, while EDF, Scottish Power, and OVO scored below average at 54%, 55% and 57%, respectively.
Interestingly, satisfaction with supplier customer service has declined, dropping from 66% at the end of 2022 to 62%. The top reasons customers gave for dissatisfaction with customer service they’ve received were not being able to contact their supplier at the time they needed (37%), not feeling they were being listened to (34%) and the length of time it took to resolve their query (34%).
Ofgem did note that it “recognises the progress already made by suppliers since our Market Compliance Review into customer service standards in February” after the energy regulator raised severe or moderate weaknesses at 12 energy companies.
Tim Jarvis, director general of retail and markets at Ofgem, said: “Transparency is crucial to allow energy users to make informed choices, and we are determined to give customers the information they need to choose a supplier that works for them.
“We have already seen improvement in fixing issues we identified in our deep-dive review of customer service in 2022, but today’s data is a reminder that there is still work to be done, and publishing company-specific data adds another incentive for suppliers to keep pace with their rivals – or risk losing customers.”