OVO completes acquisition of EV charging consumer app Bonnet

OVO has completed the acquisition of electric vehicle (EV) charging consumer app Bonnet.
The acquisition, first announced in November 2023, will see OVO’s EV customers access over 27,000 chargers at 7,000 locations within Bonnet’s charging network.
According to OVO, Bonnet – launched in 2021 – covers more than 80% of the UK’s available chargepoints, allowing drivers to locate, use and pay for public chargepoint without requiring multiple cards or logins.
“This is an exhilarating moment for Bonnet and our team,” said Patrick Reich, CEO and co-founder of Bonnet.
“By being part of OVO, as one of the UK’s leading energy companies, we can now fully double-down on our ambitions for growth and seize new opportunities to help EV drivers, building into the entire driver journey – whether at home or away.”
The news follows Ovo’s recent announcement revealing that members of its intelligent domestic EV charging add-on – Charge Anytime – had saved over £3 million since its launch