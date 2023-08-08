OVO polling finds growing appetite for net zero action amongst voters

Exclusive polling from OVO has found that 60% of people are more likely to vote for a political party that promises more action for net zero.
This highlights the traction the renewables industry is gaining in Parliament and how both politics and the energy transition will become more intertwined in the coming decades.
Similar to polling released by RenewableUK yesterday (7 August), net zero appears to be a popular driver behind voting habits amongst Conservative supporters with 56% more likely to vote for a political party promising strong action to reach net zero by 2050. For Labour supporters, the figure stands at 73%.
This could cause a headache for the current government with many voicing concerns over its decision making in regard to the energy transition.
A perfect case for this can be witnessed via the government’s controversial decision to hand out “hundreds” of new oil and gas licences in late July, with many arguing that this would be better served bolstering renewable generation capacity and solving bottlenecks across the industry, such as grid connection delays.
There also appear to be growing fears surrounding action taken to combat climate change with 78% of people polled stating that they were concerned. Interestingly, 46% are more concerned about climate change than a few months ago, compared with just 7% who are less concerned. Amongst those who would vote Conservative tomorrow, 42% are more concerned versus 7% who are less concerned.
Supporting the UK in establishing itself as a global leader in net zero could also be crucial for inspiring future generations of voters. OVO’s research states that 66% of young people aged between 18 and 24 support the UK being a global leader in net zero.
“Recent commentary around a political ‘watering down’ of the UK’s net zero policies risks undermining the UK’s energy security and longer-term economic success. In the run up to the election, both parties have a responsibility to consider how to set a clear pathway to net zero, not run away from it,” said CEO of OVO Raman Bhatia.
“We need nationwide change, realistic conversations, and tangible support for the public, instead of blanket bans or support for unproven and expensive technologies. The onus is on the UK energy industry and government to provide solutions that the public can get behind.
“Energy suppliers are already helping customers reduce their energy use and change how they use their energy – at OVO we are installing new tech and cheaper electric car charging as well as offering free advice from Energy Experts on how to make homes more energy efficient. We want to work with the government to do even more to help our customers.”
Bhatia added: “Home-grown clean energy and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is the only path to lower bills and a healthier planet. We have known this for years yet we are in danger of moving backwards. The research shows that to win the next election, political parties need to show they are ambitious about meeting net zero goals, while not leaving the public behind.”