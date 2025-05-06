PE, Michels & Taylor join forces for EV charging network

Independent energy supplier PE has announced a new partnership with Michels & Taylor Hotel Management to roll out new EV charging stations across its hotel portfolio.
PE Duo chargers have now been installed at the Hilton Bournemouth hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Elstree and DoubleTree by Hilton Stoke-on-Trent. Six additional hotels around the country, including the Holiday Inn Bolton, DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham, and the Welcombe Hotel, either currently have EV chargers under construction or will have EV chargepoints installed by the end of this year.
The PE Duo charger is a twin-socket charger device that can provide up to 22kW of charging for two vehicles. According to PE, the devices can add up to 50 miles of driving range in one hour and are compatible with all EVs currently on the market. Charging at these will cost drivers a fixed rate of57p/kWh, a price which PE claims is more than 20p (29%) lower than the average pay as you go EV charging price in the UK, which currently stands at 80p per kWh.
Nathan Daniels, head of EV charging at PE, said that the installations had been “widely welcomed”, noting that increasing numbers of drivers are considering the availability of EV chargers when they make travel plans.
He added: “Having the right provisions in place is essential to meet customer expectations as we all make changes to support a more sustainable future”.
Peter Hales, managing at Michels & Taylor Hotel Management agreed, noting that the introduction of easy to access EV charging not only supports the company’s sustainability goals, but also adds value for customers.
Because PE is the hotels’ energy supplier, the revenue from the chargepoints is reduced from their overall electricity bill.
Lesiure sector embraces EV charging
This follows a broader industry trend across the UK’s leisure and hospitality sector, which has seen increasing numbers of venues install EV charging stations to attract more visitors.
In October last year, RAW Charging announced that it had installed six new EV charging stations at Warwick Castle as part of an ongoing partnership with Merlin Entertainments which has seen chargepoints installed at other venues including Chessington World of Adventures Resort and Alton Towers. In the same month, Zapgo announced it had partnered with historic home platform HeritageXplore in order to bring EV chargepoints to historic houses across the UK.
Hospitality venues have also become a key part of the push for better destination charging availability, as evidenced by a recent partnership between chargepoint operator Zest and pub chain owner Stonegate Group, which will see EV chargers installed at four of Stonegate’s sites.