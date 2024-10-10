News
Emobility
October 10, 2024

RAW Charging installs six EV chargers at Warwick Castle

By Kit Million Ross
RAW has revealed that they already have another six bays in development, planned for the castle’s hotel car park. Image: RAW charging.

UK-based chargepoint operator (CPO) RAW Charging has announced that it has installed six new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Warwick Castle.

The six EV chargepoints have been installed at the Stables Car Park on the site, and RAW has revealed that they already have another six bays in development, planned for the castle’s hotel car park.

The installation forms part of RAW’s partnership with Merlin Entertainments. RAW has successfully installed EV chargers at other Merlin Entertainments sites, including Chessington World of Adventures Resort and Alton Towers.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to introduce EV charging facilities at Warwick Castle. At RAW, we prioritize the guest experience, and these installations demonstrate our dedication to offering seamless charging solutions for EV drivers.”

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with RAW Charging to offer EV charging facilities for our guests at Warwick Castle. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainability and dedication to exceptional guest experience, making it a truly meaningful and exciting venture.”

Destination charging on the rise

This news comes just days after fellow CPO Zapgo announced it had partnered with historic home platform HeritageXplore in order to bring EV chargepoints to historic houses across the UK. Under this strategic partnership, Zapgo will install EV chargepoints at a registered on HeritageXplore, allowing visitors to these sites to charge up their EV’s while enjoying the UK’s heritage buildings. Visitors to these historic houses will benefit from more EV charging availability in these often remote locations, and owners of the historic houses will be able to benefit from additional revenue from the increased visitor numbers this is expected to bring.

Zapgo has also been working to bring destination EV charging to fruition for football fans – specifically fans of lower league and non-league football clubs. The CPO recently signed a deal with Fair Game, allowing Zapgo to install EV charging hubs at club stadiums and football grounds of 33 non-league and lower league football clubs.

Hospitality venues have also become a key part of the push for better destination charging availability, as evidenced by a recent partnership between CPO Zest and pub chain owner Stonegate Group, which will see EV chargers installed at four of Stonegate’s sites.

