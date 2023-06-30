Pod Point and UKPN partner to provide EV flexibility services 

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure provider Pod Point has partnered with UK Power Networks (UKPN) to provide flexibility services using EV charging schedules to match renewable generation.
The new partnership will allow Pod Point users to schedule their EV charging away from peak periods to help balance the grid. Pod Point say they have over 1GW of EV charging capacity on their platform which can be used for flexibility services.
Earlier this month, Current± Disrupters profiled Axle, who have recently launched their own energy flexibility platform (aimed at OEMs and energy suppliers) to help unlock the potential of renewable technologies. The company has a partnership with Pod Point.
Pod Point have recently launched a new Grid business unit led by Pilgrim Beart, founder of AlertMe, the company behind British Gas’ Hive product. The business will help customers reduce costs and carbon emissions, and develop revenue streams from Pod Point’s network of over 200,000 connected charge points.
The company also announced this week that they had signed a two year deal with housebuilder Barratt Developments to ensure its new homes have charge points. The partnership builds on previous deals with the housebuilder since 2018that have seen EV home charging infrastructure installed in over 3,000 properties across the Barratt Group.
Pod Point are also one of 18 companies that partnered in April to launch Charge UK, a new trade association which is aiming to invest £6 billion by 2030 in EV charging and double the size of the UK EV charging network in 2023.
UKPN is the UK’s largest Distribution Network Operator (DNO), serving 8.3 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England.