June 9, 2023

RAW Charging brings ultra-rapid EV charging to Croydon

By Lena Dias Martins
The new hub is estimated to support 45% of EV drivers unable to charge at home with accessible and affordable charging. Image: Raw Charging.

RAW Charging has announced the launch of a new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Croydon.

The four dual ultra-rapid Alpitronic 150kW chargers at ChargeYard will allow eight vehicles to charge simultaneously in as little as 30 minutes.

Located just off Waddon Marsh Way, next to Valley Retail Park, ChargeYard is estimated to support 45% of EV drivers unable to charge at home with accessible and affordable charging.

“The launch of our latest ChargeYard will provide a vital EV charging resource for the people of Croydon. Based in the town centre, the new location will be of great benefit to those who live and work in the area,” said Brice Galliford, RAW Charging’s CEO.

“By converting previously disused land we are bringing sites back into use in a sustainable way while providing a crucial resource.

“We hope increasing the availability of charging infrastructure will encourage more individuals to embrace electric vehicles as we move towards the UK’s net carbon zero future.”

The EV charging solutions provider is continuing to grow its network throughout the UK. Earlier this year RAW installed new EV chargepoints across National Trust destinations, as well as across country house hotels through a new partnership with Exclusive Collection.

