RWE, Smart Wires sign MoU to support offshore wind connections

RWE Offshore Wind and grid-enhancing technologies and services provider Smart Wires have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to aid offshore wind connectivity.
The partnership aims to use Smart Wires advanced power flow control (SmartValve) to provide the potential to quickly and cost-effectively increase transmission capacity, improve stability margins and reduce lead times for some key equipment both onshore and offshore.
Renewable energy generation projects that require grid upgrades or new infrastructure before they can be connected often involve high costs, take multiple years to permit and build, and have a high risk of significant delays.
According to Smart Wires, offshore wind projects are especially vulnerable to these challenges, as they must be seamlessly integrated with the onshore meshed transmission network and often require a new offshore grid to be built.
The investigation will focus on the acceleration and minimisation of the need for additional onshore and offshore grid infrastructure, as well as the capability of SmartValve for offshore cable management and power regulation.
Dirk Döring, chief engineer of electrical control and instrumentation at RWE Offshore Wind, said: “RWE is engaged in the development, design and construction of large and complex offshore wind farms and transmission infrastructure and the use of innovative technologies, such as advanced power flow control, has the potential to offer significant benefits.”
Offshore wind in the UK
German multinational energy company RWE, alongside several other energy sector heavyweights have been investing in offshore wind developments over the past five years.
In September 2019, the UK saw one of its most successful Contracts for Difference (CfD) rounds for offshore wind, with prices running as low as £39.65/MWh.
There were a total of six winning bids for offshore wind, three of which – Dogger Bank Creyke Beck A, Dogger Bank Creyke Beck B and Dogger Bank Teesside A – form part of the Dogger Bank project, which is being brought forward by Forthwind, a consortium which includes energy giants SSE, RWE, Equior and Statkraft.
The latter two Dogger Bank sites are due to be delivered in 2024/25 at £41.61/MWh, which will be seeking grid connections amongst the aforementioned challenges.
Jumping forward a few years, RWE connected the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, to the UK electricity transmission network in October 2023. Although not yet fully in operation, Dogger Bank’s output is expected to be 3.6GW upon its completion in 2026.
Most recently, RWE Offshore Wind confirmed in December 2023 that it is set to acquire a UK-based offshore wind portfolio totalling 4.2GW.
The projects will be secured through a £963 million deal with Swedish state-owned energy company Vattenfall, subject to approval by The Crown Estate and regulatory approvals. The portfolio includes Norfolk Vanguard West, Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas in the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and should be acquired in Q1 24.
RWE, however, is not the only one focusing on easing the development of offshore wind projects. The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has allocated up to £100,000 each to 12 low-carbon technology start-ups, including two which are focused on offshore wind.
The start-up Airspection says it plans to use drones, which are designed for more reliable, more robust and safer offshore infrastructure inspection.
There is also Frontier Robotics, which has developed platform-agnostic software and associated hardware for autonomous underwater inspections. The firm uses Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology for 3D mapping and visual clarity.