ScottishPower launches new overnight charging tariff for EV drivers

Energy company ScottishPower has launched a new tariff for electric vehicle (EV) drivers with “one of the lowest overnight charging rates available”, it claims.
The EV Saver tariff allows drivers to charge their cars for 7.45p/kWh between midnight and 5am.
The company, a subsidiary of Spanish utilities giant Iberdrola, said that they want to help encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles. The new tariff adds on to an existing home charging package which comes with free AA support for 12 months.
Andy Mouat, head of smart mobility at ScottishPower, said: “Latest figures show that more than 20% of new cars sold in the UK are now all-electric and we’re here to help lead the electrification of transport by making the transition to EVs easier and more affordable.
“Our new, competitive charging tariff offers clean affordable energy for our EV-driving customers while supporting the UK’s decarbonisation journey.”
The company says it is currently investing £8 million “every single working day” in the UK to support the energy transition.
The new EV Saver Tariff is available to existing ScottishPower domestic customers who have a smart meter and opt to pay by Direct Debit, and new domestic customers joining ScottishPower on its Standard Variable Tariff (SVT) who meet the same criteria.
In August, SocttishPower’s parent company Iberdrola secured a €500 million (£432 million) loan with Citi for the construction and development of the East Anglia III offshore wind farm.
ScottishPower is also helping to upgrade and repower Scotland’s first commercial wind farm in South Lanarkshire. In March, ScottishPower formalised a £1.3 billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for the East Anglia Three offshore windfarm, in what the company said was its “biggest ever contract award.”