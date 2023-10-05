The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

October 5, 2023

September sees new renewable record but gas still Britain’s primary fuel

By Lena Dias Martins
Overall coal usage last month was 1.4%, down from 5.7% in 2018. Image: ESO.

National Grid ESO’s monthly electricity statistics show that 49% of Britain’s electricity came from zero-carbon sources.

This is down from 52% of low-carbon generated energy in July.

Zero-carbon generation peaked on 24 September at 1pm producing 86% of Britain’s electricity. September also saw a new low carbon intensity record of 25g/kWh on 18 September at 2pm, due primarily to high levels of wind power.

Although promising statistics for a renewable future in Britain, gas remains the nation’s largest source of fuel generating 33% of our electricity last month.

Wind was the second biggest fuel source in September generating 24.9% of Britain’s electricity, followed by nuclear at 17.4%.

Overall coal usage last month was 1.4%, down from 5.7% in 2018, September also saw 23 consecutive coal-free hours.

Britain remained a large importer in September, importing 2275GWh and exporting 1208GWh.

