September sees new renewable record but gas still Britain’s primary fuel

National Grid ESO’s monthly electricity statistics show that 49% of Britain’s electricity came from zero-carbon sources.
This is down from 52% of low-carbon generated energy in July.
Zero-carbon generation peaked on 24 September at 1pm producing 86% of Britain’s electricity. September also saw a new low carbon intensity record of 25g/kWh on 18 September at 2pm, due primarily to high levels of wind power.
Although promising statistics for a renewable future in Britain, gas remains the nation’s largest source of fuel generating 33% of our electricity last month.
Wind was the second biggest fuel source in September generating 24.9% of Britain’s electricity, followed by nuclear at 17.4%.
Overall coal usage last month was 1.4%, down from 5.7% in 2018, September also saw 23 consecutive coal-free hours.
Britain remained a large importer in September, importing 2275GWh and exporting 1208GWh.