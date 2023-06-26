News
June 26, 2023

SSEN Transmission plans fund for communities near transmission infrastructure 

By John Lubbock
SSEN Community liasion manager in Shetland. Image: SSEN
SSEN Community liasion manager in Shetland. Image: SSEN

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission are launching a community benefit scheme to benefit people living in the North of Scotland and channel funds into local projects. 

Earlier this month, the company announced a programme of investment in the transmission network in Scotland to connect offshore wind to the UK’s energy grid. SSEN says the North of Scotland transmission network will account for 10% of the UK’s total carbon reduction to deliver its 2050 net zero targets. 

Companies involved in electricity grid infrastructure development know that they will need to persuade local communities who may be worried about the disruption caused by infrastructure works to their local communities. 

“SSEN Transmission believes new funds should recognise the vital role local communities in the area will play in hosting the transmission infrastructure that is required to make net zero a reality,” the company said in a statement. 

SSEN will work with the energy regulator, Ofgem, to agree on a Community Benefit Legacy Fund for infrastructure projects which have been approved by Ofgem, have an investment value of £100 million or more and where construction has already commenced or will do before 2026. SSEN plans to consult communities on delivering the Community Benefit Legacy Fund in July.  

The fund will be worth over £10 million and will help communities in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Orkney, Shetland, Angus and Argyll.   

SSEN says the following projects would attract community benefit funds to the local area:  

  • Port Ann to Crossaig 
  • The East Coast 400kV upgrade 
  • Fort Augustus to Invergarry and the Shetland HVDC link 
  • The Skye and Argyll projects 
  • The Eastern Green Link 2 from Peterhead to Drax in England 

SSEN say they plan to work with the UK and Scottish governments to “establish an even more ambitious community benefit framework for projects that are currently being consulted on, and are due to be delivered by the end of the decade and beyond.” 

The company said it supported the UK Government’s wider consultation on electricity transmission network community benefit, calling for a framework that ensures funds will be extended across the lifetime of network assets, similar to the established community benefit principles for onshore wind.   

SSEN Transmission’s managing director, Rob McDonald, said: “The initial £10m+ will have a lasting positive economic impact and we’re committed to working with communities and other stakeholders in the region to make sure that investment is made wisely.” 

“It’s just the start though. And that’s why we’ve reached out to Government with our thoughts on how we can go further on community benefit for electricity transmission infrastructure.” 

Other network infrastructure companies are also recognising the value of investing in local community projects. National Grid recently announced its first funded installation of solar panels at a school in Gloucestershire as part of its solar PV fund. 

In May, the UK government set out new proposals to improve reward schemes offered to communities living locally to onshore wind farms. 

